Romelu Lukaku back for Chelsea as Tottenham check on Covid cases

Romelu Lukaku will return after disciplinary issues when Chelsea host Tottenham in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Lukaku has apologised after revealing unhappiness at Chelsea in a recent interview, while Timo Werner could feature for the first time since December 11 after Covid-19.

Andreas Christensen remains a doubt with back trouble, while Trevoh Chalobah will face a late check after a recurrence of his previous thigh problem.

Tottenham are waiting for the results of PCR tests to see the extent of their latest coronavirus outbreak.

Antonio Conte said his side had a “couple of issues” regarding some unnamed players in the build-up to the game and will see how it develops before Wednesday night’s game.

Steven Bergwijn (calf), Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) are all out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Lo Celso, Kane, Son, Scarlett.