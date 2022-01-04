Covid infection rates 'may already be plateauing in London', says professor

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Simon Harris

A London professor said Covid cases should start to drop across the UK in the next one to three weeks.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said infection rates may already be plateauing in London and Omicron numbers have been so high they cannot be sustained "forever".

Mr Ferguson who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I think I’m cautiously optimistic that infection rates in London in that key 18 to 50 age group – which has been driving the Omicron epidemic – may possibly have plateaued.

"It’s too early to say whether they’re going down yet, but I think… this epidemic has spread so quickly in that group it hasn’t had time to really spread into the older age groups, which are at much greater risk of severe outcomes and hospitalisation, so we may see a different pattern in hospitalisations.

"Hospitalisations are still generally going up across the country and we may see high levels for some weeks.

“I would say that, with an epidemic which has been spreading so quickly and reaching such high numbers, it can’t sustain those numbers forever, so we would expect to see case numbers start to come down in the next week, maybe already coming down in London, but in other regions a week to three weeks."

People wait in line to receive a Covid booster injection at the Good Health Pharmacy

Professor Ferguson said the Omicron variant had not had much time to infect pupils before schools shut for the Christmas break, and a rise in cases is now expected.

"We expect to now see quite high infection levels – of mild infection I should emphasise – in school-aged children.”

He added that the “good news” about Omicron is that “it is certainly less severe” than previous variants of Covid and that has helped keep hospital numbers down compared with previous peaks.

"And then the vaccines – as we always expected they would – are holding up against severe disease and against severe outcomes well.

"That doesn’t mean it’s not going to be as, as the Prime Minister said, a difficult few weeks for the NHS."