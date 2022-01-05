Play video

A once thriving Soho business spelt out the harsh reality of the latest Covid restrictions as a deserted shop meant growing debts and a bleak future.

Anna Boyle runs So High Soho, a fancy dress shop packed with costumes and party gear in the heart of London.

But the financial impact of Covid has left the long-time Soho business owner feeling demoralised with the future "looking edgy".

"It’s a rollercoaster because there are days when it’s just empty," Anna told ITV News London.

"I’m looking at the next three months and have to review everything.

"I’m already in debt I’m trying not to extend it, I have to look at things really seriously with rent and the rates coming in in April," she added.

The current restrictions in England, known as Plan B, aim to avoid big rises in Covid hospitalisations and deaths.

Under Plan B, people in England are required to wear face coverings in most indoor locations and provide proof of their Covid status before entering large venues.

People are also encouraged to work from home where they can which is costing central London businesses an estimated £1.4bn.

Anna has spent half her life running her business in Soho and can't imagine life without it.

"It’s looking edgy, we’ve had days when it’s just unlike anything," Anna explained.

"The week before Christmas loads of people closed a week early which is unheard of.

"We tried to stay open but we heard somebody had come down with Covid and that messed up our staffing so it’s quite hard"

"If Plan B continues can I tolerate getting into more debt?

"I have to pay myself, I have to pay the rent. We’ve had no help with the rent so that’s my problem," she added.

A commuter at Waterloo Station in south London

On Wednesday Boris Johnson insisted he was right to stick with England’s Plan B coronavirus measures despite rapidly rising hospital admissions, soaring case rates and staff shortages hitting the NHS.

The Prime Minister told MPs the Cabinet had agreed to keep the existing domestic restrictions but eased travel testing rules.

He also confirmed plans being implemented to end the requirement for confirmatory PCR tests for asymptomatic people who test positive using a lateral flow device (LFD).

An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31, up from 2.3 million in the week to December 23 and the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

In England around one in 15 people in private households had Covid-19, according to ONS estimates – a level rising to one in 10 in London.