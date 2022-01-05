Man run over four times in ‘distressing’ Dagenham video played in court

A “distressing” video of a man repeatedly run over by a BMW in a supermarket car park has been played in court.

John Avers, 47, suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down and run over four times, the Old Bailey was told.

Bobby Ternent, 32, and his 59-year-old father Gary Ternent are on trial accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on September 13 2020.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC said Mr Avers had been picked up by the defendants in a “sporty” BMW X6 in Dagenham, east London, and driven to an Iceland car park nearby.

He told jurors that they might think he was “making it up” when he told them what happened next.

He said: “What happened in the Iceland car park is that Bobby and Gary Ternent murdered John Avers by deliberately driving that BMW X6 straight at him, running him over.

“With Bobby Ternent at the wheel, and Gary Ternent holding John Avers down on the ground in front of the car, John Avers was run over once, then Bobby Ternent spun the car around and ran over him again.

“Gary Ternent then ran to join his son in the car before they then ran their victim over a third time – and a fourth time.

“Only then, no doubt satisfied that they had done enough damage, that they drove away, leaving John Avers dying or more likely already dead from the catastrophic injuries they caused him.”

The reason why may not emerge in the trial but what happened was “beyond doubt” because it was seen by local residents and captured on CCTV, Mr Emlyn Jones said.

Before playing the footage, the prosecutor warned jurors that the “vital evidence” made for “distressing viewing”.

He said: “It shows you just about everything you will need to know so I am going to play it to you at the outset.”

Members of Mr Avers’ family left court as the graphic footage was played.

The video allegedly showed a “scuffle” and Mr Avers thrown to the ground before he was run over.

The defendants, of Movers Lane, Barking, east London, have denied murder.