Play video

A London GP said it was still too early to tell if the number of Covid Omicron infections had peaked in the capital.

Dr Sonia Adesara told ITV News London we should "wait and see" because of the impact Christmas and New Year may have on the figures.

"There is a difference in the number of infections that we actually have in London and the number of cases," Dr Adesara said.

"That’s dependent on people getting tested and we know over the past couple of weeks people may not have been tested over Christmas and New Year so we do just have to wait and see," she added.

Her comments come after Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London said infection rates may already be plateauing in London.

Mr Ferguson who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I think I’m cautiously optimistic that infection rates in London in that key 18 to 50 age group – which has been driving the Omicron epidemic – may possibly have plateaued."

However Dr Adesara warned potential difficulties lay ahead particularly among older people.

"I think we may start to see numbers go down amongst younger people in London but I am concerned we may start to see that continuing increase among the elderly population in London who are more likely to become unwell and more likely to need hospital care if the get the virus," she said.

Dr Adesara said it was encouraging that Londoners had learned to live with the virus which would help get infections under control.

"Children wearing masks at school... it can be annoying, but we are getting used to wearing masks in enclosed spaces and doing regular testing when meeting people.

"The public are getting used to it and our behaviour has changed," she added.