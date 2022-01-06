BBC urged to play national anthem every night to 'bring pride' to the nation

Play video

"The national anthem is something that provides a great sense of unity and pride in our nation," said Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell.

Ministers have backed calls for God Save The Queen to be played more frequently by the BBC and other public broadcasters.

Culture Minister and MP for Croydon South Chris Philp told MPs the "more we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better" in response to a suggestion from a Tory colleague for the BBC to play it at the end of their programming for the day.

Andrew Rosindell, the Conservative MP for Romford told the Commons: "I know the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides a great sense of unity and pride in our nation.

“So in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24 [BBC News Channel]?”

Andrew Rosindell speaking in the Commons

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries could be heard saying “fantastic” after Mr Rosindell finished his question.

Frontbench colleague Mr Philp added: “We fully support the signing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen and other expressions of patriotism – including the flying of the Union Jack.

“The more that we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better. Organisations like schools are free to promote it and the more we can do in this area, the better it’ll be.”