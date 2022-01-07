Appeal to trace witnesses to stabbing of basketball coach in west London

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the murder of Ali Abucar Ali and the attempted murder of an elderly woman in west London in November.

Elizabeth Walsh, 82, was stabbed in the back shortly before basketball coach Ali, 20, was stabbed in the chest in the sequence of "unprovoked" knife attacks in Albany Parade in Brentford on November 12.

Ali was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack.

Norris Henry, 37, is charged with murder and attempted murder appeared at the Old Bailey on November 17.

On Friday, detectives released images of two men who they believe may have witnessed the attacks.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two witnesses they would like to speak to

The first man is described as being white, with ginger hair and black glasses.

He was wearing a long grey coat, shorts and trainers and was walking along Wilkes Road towards Albany Road before the incident. He was carrying what looks like a takeaway bag.The second man was walking up Albany Road toward Brook Road South immediately before the incident. He is described as white, with light hair, distinctive thick framed glasses and a rucksack.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two witnesses they would like to speak to

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are really keen to speak to the men in the CCTV images as we believe they are significant witnesses in the murder of Ali Abucar Ali and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman.

"Please be assured, you are not in any trouble but may be able to assist with the investigation."