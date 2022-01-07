A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in west London.

Police investigating the killing of 46-year-old father Dariusz Wolosz detained the teenager on Thursday and he remains in custody.

Wolosz, a Polish national, was attacked near his home by a group of males following a row on Tavistock Road in West Drayton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man on the High Street in Yiewsley at 12.12am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at 12.43am and a post-mortem carried out on Thursday gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Wolosz’s family are said to be "distraught".

The scene of the stabbing in West Drayton Credit: ITV News London/@samholdertv

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them and said dashcam footage from passing cars may have captured the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

"Dariusz’s family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

"I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us."