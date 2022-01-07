British Transport Police detectives are appealing for information after a woman made a sexually explicit comment to a child at Waterloo station on Wednesday 22 December 2021.

The woman approached an eight-year-old boy who was sat on a bench with his family shortly before 8pm.

The woman then made an effort to lure the child away from his family before making a sexually explicit comment to him.

The child’s mother heard the comment and confronted the woman who then walked away from the victim and his family.

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.