St James's Park pelicans moved to enclosure following human bird flu outbreak

The pelicans in St James Park have been moved to an island enclosure following an outbreak of bird flu in Britain.

Isla, Tiffany, Garg, Sun, Moon and Star have been moved from the lakeside to their enclosure on Duck Island as a precaution, on the advice of the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

"We want to reassure the public that all six pelicans are healthy, and we hope that they will be back out and about preening themselves by the lake, soon," a Royal Parks statement said.

A person in the South West of England has contracted a strain of bird flu never before confirmed in a human in the UK, public health officials confirmed on Thursday.

"During the avian influenza outbreak we have been carrying out enhanced monitoring of our waterbodies across all parks to check for signs of illness and to ensure that any carcasses are removed immediately," Royal Parks added.

Pelicans, as pictured in St James Park in August 2020, are comfortable around humans

"To date, we have not been alerted to any nearby outbreaks of the disease, and we’ve not observed avian influenza in the birds that frequent the waterbodies."

Visitors to the park are advised not to feed or touch wildlife and to report any sick or dead birds seen in the park.

Some strains of bird flu can pass from birds to people, but this is extremely rare, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

It usually requires close contact with an infected bird, so the risk to humans is generally considered very low.