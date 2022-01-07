A man accused of cutting the throats of his girlfriend and an associate has pleaded not guilty to double murder.

Lee Peacock, 49, allegedly killed Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore at separate addresses in central London, hours apart, last August.

Officers found the body of 45-year-old Pickles at a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

A few hours later, officers were called to a property in nearby Jerome Crescent, where they found 59-year-old Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Peacock is later said to have self-harmed after being tracked by police to a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal, and was taken to hospital.

On Friday, he appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside prison.

He pleaded not guilty to the murders of Pickles and Ashmore.

The judge set a trial of up to three weeks for January 16 2023 but said the case could be brought forward if a slot becomes available.

The trial will be heard by High Court judge Mr Justice Murray.

Judge Lucraft set a further case management hearing at the Old Bailey on April 21.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, was remanded into custody.