A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in West Drayton.

Harley-Dee Thompson will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing 46-year-old Dariusz Wolosz.

Thompson faces a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in relation to the incident on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Wolosz, a Polish national, is believed to have been attacked following a row with a group of males on Tavistock Road, in the west London borough of Hillingdon.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man on the High Street in Yiewsley at 12.12am.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at 12.43am.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Mr Wolosz’s family are said to be “distraught” as homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate.

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday in connection with the incident has been released on bail to a date in early February.