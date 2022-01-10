Play video

Children across London have returned to the classroom for the start of the new school term. And with parents, teachers and pupils hoping they'll be able to keep doing so some schools are trialling new equipment to help control the spread of Covid 19. Carbon dioxide monitors which can track the ventilation levels in classrooms have been used at Chestnut Lane Infants in Amersham.

