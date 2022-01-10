A Metropolitan Police officer accused of sex offences is facing charges linked to another four alleged victims including six counts of rape, prosecutors have said.

David Carrick, 47, will be charged with another nine offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday, meaning in total he is accused of 29 crimes against eight women between 2009 and 2020.

He had already appeared in court in December accused of crimes relating to four alleged victims, which he denied.

He has now been charged with additional offences linked to another four women.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 12 in relation to the new charges.

"Following an ongoing investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, with continued support from the CPS, we have now charged David Carrick with a total of 29 alleged offences against eight women," said Peter Burt, Senior District Crown Prosecutor.