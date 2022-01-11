Police want to track down a man seen on CCTV after two passengers travelling on a train out of London Bridge were subjected to a tirade of homophobic abuse.

One of the victims ended up in hospital after being so badly beaten their toe was broken.

British Transport Police have released two CCTV images from the London Bridge to East Croydon train.

The attack happened between Christmas and New Year.

Police want anyone who recognises the person caught on CCTV to get in touch Credit: British Transport Police

In a statement police said: "Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 of 27/12/21.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11."