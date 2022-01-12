A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a series of sex offences has appeared in court to face charges linked to another four alleged victims, including six counts of rape.

David Carrick, 47, has been charged with another nine offences, meaning in total he is accused of 29 crimes against eight women between 2009 and 2020.

Previously, the constable appeared in court in December accused of crimes relating to four alleged victims, which he denied.

He has now been charged with additional offences linked to another four women.

Carrick, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, spoke only on Wednesday to confirm his name, age and address.

Due to their severity, the charges were sent by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring to St Albans Crown Court, where Carrick will next appear on January 28. A provisional trial date has been set for April.

Carrick has been suspended from duty.