Plans to build a 51-storey skyscraper in London's Docklands have been put on hold after a backlash from campaigners over plans for just one fire escape.

If built, the site close to Canary Wharf would be one of the capital's tallest residential buildings and more than twice the height of Grenfell.

But developers Ballymore told ITV News London they would re-examine their plans and work closely with London Fire Brigade.

"We are more than happy to provide that clarification and will continue to work closely with the LFB and local authority towards presenting the scheme for planning approval in due course," Ballymore said in a statement.

"Like all Ballymore developments, the Cuba Street scheme will be built in full accordance with approved and emerging guidance and British Standards," the statement added.

Plans revealed the Docklands development consisted of more than 400 flats but had only one exit staircase which sparked criticism from safety campaigners.

"We know from Grenfell and New Providence Wharf that multiple fire safety exits are a must in order to protect those fleeing the fire and those firefighters entering the building to save them," said campaign group Tower Hamlets Justice for Leaseholders.

Chartered Surveyor Arnold Tarling said the current proposal also relied on everything in the building working perfectly.

"They are relying on the building being constantly maintained properly, all of it being built correctly, the fire sprinklers being on and operating and your smoke removal and pressurisation of the stairs working effectively,' Mr Tarling explained,

"So you're putting more and more on everything working 100%," he added.