Police hunt man seen on CCTV after London Bridge headbutt attack

Police are searching for a man seen on CCTV following a headbutt attack at London Bridge station.

Officers say an argument broke out between two men at the station shortly before the assault.

"At 10.04pm on Thursday 16 December, a man approached another man at the station and an altercation broke out. The man then headbutted the victim before walking away," British Transport Police said.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the picture to get in touch.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 151 of 17/12/21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," police said.