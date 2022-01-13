Commuters had a frightening start to the day at London Bridge after finding a tarantula with pink toes travelling on their train.

The eight-legged creature was discovered in plastic box and is likely to have been a pet abandoned in the carriage.

"Passengers got more than they bargained for when they spotted this little guy on the train!" said RSPCA officer Mat Hawkins.

"Thankfully passengers alerted staff who kept him safe in their office until I could arrive to collect him," he added.

What is a pink-toed tarantula?

Pink-toed tarantulas are native to Central and South America and islands in the Southern Caribbean. Their name is derived from the tips of their legs which are peach in colour, helping them blend into their forest habitat. They are popular pets among tarantula enthusiasts but they need specialist care. They come from warm, humid environments and need the same in captivity, so keeping them requires specialist equipment and knowledge.

The RSPCA said impulse buying and lack of research means there is a "serious risk" of people not understanding fully what they need to provide for the animal.

The animal charity said owners may not understand the commitment involved or animals may become aggressive, grow very large, live for a long time or require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold.

The tarantula has been taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital and will be rehomed by hospital’s team.

Anyone with information about who was responsible for abandoning the spider can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.