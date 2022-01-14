Google commits to London with $1bn building purchase

Google has paid £730 million ($1 billion) for the central London offices it has been renting in a fresh commitment to the capital and getting workers back to the office.

The purchase of the Central St Giles site near Tottenham Court Road will provide space for 10,000 employees - around 3,500 more than Google currently employs across the country.

The tech giant plans to spend millions refurbishing the site to incorporate outdoor working areas, hybrid working meeting rooms and flexible working spaces that "foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity."

Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity Google

Last year the firm developed a Work Location Tool for its US employees, which meant some staff with long commutes who opted to work from home permanently had their pay cut.

Google said it expects around a fifth of its workforce to work remotely following the pandemic.

Senior Vice President Ruth Porat said: "We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central St Giles development reflects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success."

The purchase of the Central St Giles office is being made alongside a new development being built for the company in King’s Cross.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomed the purchase as "a big vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading tech hub."

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: "Google’s latest investment in London is fantastic news sending a clear message that our capital is a global draw for investment, business and talent.

"This will help London maintain its position as a world leading technology hub."