Police appeal launched after masked men rape teenager near Peckham Rye station

Police are appealing for witnesses after two masked men raped a teenager near a busy south London train station on Thursday evening.

The men, wearing dark clothing, gloves and face coverings, approached the 18-year-old woman from behind as she walked on Elm Grove, near Peckham Rye Railway Station, shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday, 13 January.

Police said the attackers took the woman to Holly Grove where they raped her.

No trains were stopping at Peckham Rye Railway Station on Friday morning as police established a crime scene.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland said: "The investigation into this incident is fast paced and ongoing and involves an extensive crime scene.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation."