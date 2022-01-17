London mum ends up in hospital after kitchen ceiling partially collapses

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Carolyn Sim

A London mum ended up in excruciating pain after part of the kitchen ceiling collapsed as she cooked dinner for her children.

Tracy Cordery, from Morden, spent over five hours being examined by medics after being showered in plaster.

The mum-of-two reported the cracks to her housing association just days earlier but said she was told by Clarion Housing it wasn't an emergency.

"I was cooking dinner for myself and my family, I did a last bit of dishing up and all of a sudden the plaster came down on me," Tracy told ITV News London.

"I stood there in shock.

"My friend Natasha just screamed out and as I stood there another bit came down on me and I ended up in A&E.

Piece of plaster which fell from Tracy's ceiling at her home in Morden Credit: BPM Media

"It was a big shock! My neck started to go tight and I can’t move my arm like I used to.

"All the plaster was gone from the ceiling so they should have got it done before I moved in.

"That was the point of me waiting to move into the property because they had to do the work.

"But they hadn’t done the work properly," Tracy explained.

Tracy said her sister noticed the cracks the first time they were shown around the property but nothing was done to fix the problem.

"They didn’t do anything... I called them to say every time I walked into my daughter's room the cracks are getting worse but they said it wasn’t an emergency and I’d have to wait.Tracy moved into the property on Lilleshall Road in Morden after signing the paperwork at the end of December.

They moved from the previous property in Mitcham after complaining it wasn't fit for purpose.

"There are some cracks in the bedroom but they have checked it and said they are safe so I feel more comfortable here than my previous property.

"In the other one I couldn’t sleep, I was constantly itching it was awful in the other property.

"Here I do feel at home," she added.

A spokesperson for Clarion Housing said they took reports of an injury and damage to a Clarion home "extremely seriously".

The statement added: "One of our operatives visited the home at the first possible opportunity to assess the situation and check on the welfare of the resident."Our operative confirmed the ceiling did not collapse.

"A small amount of the lightweight 2/3 millimetre skim plaster has come away from theceiling."We are still establishing all the facts of the case, but as yet, no medical evidence has been provided to suggest the resident sustained any injury as a result of the events."