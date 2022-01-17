Senior Met officers dismissed after ‘appalling’ behaviour to junior staff

Two senior Metropolitan Police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct after "appalling" behaviour towards junior members of staff.

Chief Superintendent Paul Martin and Chief Inspector Davinder Kandohla were both found to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour at the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Sunday.

The Met said an investigation began in July 2018 following allegations that the pair had breached standards in relation to Mr Kandohla’s promotion process.

The force said a further investigation was launched in September 2019 after concerns were raised about other breaches of professional standards, including inappropriate behaviour in the workplace and improper financial expenditure.

The breaches all occurred between 2017 and 2019, the Met said.

Mr Martin was found to have breached standards by misusing a corporate credit card, his conduct towards more junior members of staff including a pregnant colleague and failing to declare a conflict of interest while assisting in Mr Kandohla’s promotion process.

Mr Kandohla was judged to have breached standards by failing to declare a conflict of interest while taking part in his own promotion process, providing a misleading account to professional standards officers during an investigation into expenses he had claimed, and conduct towards junior members of staff.

Sergeant James Di-Luzio was issued with management advice after being found to have breached standards in relation to the misuse of a corporate credit card and conduct towards more junior members of staff.

Commander Catherine Roper said: “The behaviour demonstrated by these officers has no place in the Met. It is right they have been subject to a detailed and thorough investigation by the DPS, resulting in a misconduct hearing and the subsequent sanctions.

“Three of the officers were of a leadership rank and should have been setting a strong example for the standards we hold in the Met.

“Instead they abused their trusted positions; in particular in the way they spoke to and treated more junior members of staff was appalling. This behaviour will not be tolerated by anyone in the Met and we will continue to investigate and hold to account those who act in this manner.”