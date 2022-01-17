Serving Met Police officer admits sending sexual messages to teenage boy

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted sending sexual messages to a 15-year old boy.

Suspended PC Will Scott-Barrett, 33, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday.

An earlier hearing was told he was in contact with the boy using the Snapchat and Discord social media apps.

Scott-Barrett sent messages including graphic sexual pictures and videos to the boy.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the offences, which is not said to have been connected with his role in the force.

The judge adjourned sentencing to the end of February for pre-sentence and psychiatric reports to be prepared.

But he warned Scott-Barrett, of Bromley, south-east London, he faces a possible jail sentence.

"Whoever sentences you, you will appreciate the starting point appears to be 12 months imprisonment and you should brace yourself for a period of imprisonment if that is the conclusion of the sentencing judge," Judge Robin Johnson said.

The officer, who is based in the Met's intelligence command, was charged in November after an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation command.

The Met previously said Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made in February last year and the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.