"I set off about 40 minutes early..." said one commuter affected by the Tube upgrade

A busy section of London Underground which serves the capital's financial district has closed for 17 weeks for a 'vital upgrade'.

The Bank branch of the Northern line is out of action between Kennington and Moorgate until mid-May.

Transport for London warned lines and stations across central London would be busier, especially around the City of London.

The closure is part of improvements at Bank "to increase the station's capacity, provide step-free access to the Northern line, and make journeys quicker and easier," TfL said.

The work also means a reduced service is operating between Camden Town and Moorgate.

What's the advice for Tube travellers?