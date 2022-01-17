Seventeen-week closure begins on busy section of Northern Line for 'vital upgrade'
"I set off about 40 minutes early..." said one commuter affected by the Tube upgrade
A busy section of London Underground which serves the capital's financial district has closed for 17 weeks for a 'vital upgrade'.
The Bank branch of the Northern line is out of action between Kennington and Moorgate until mid-May.
Transport for London warned lines and stations across central London would be busier, especially around the City of London.
The closure is part of improvements at Bank "to increase the station's capacity, provide step-free access to the Northern line, and make journeys quicker and easier," TfL said.
The work also means a reduced service is operating between Camden Town and Moorgate.
What's the advice for Tube travellers?
An enhanced service is operating with a train at least every two minutes on the Charing Cross branch of the Northern line during peak periods
A new, additional bus route, the 733 from Oval into the City (Moorgate, Finsbury Square), has been brought in on weekdays
All other lines serving Bank station are unaffected by the Northern Line closure
The Waterloo & City line is currently operating at a peak-times service only
TfL is asking customers to travel at quieter times or use alternative routes during the closure
Quieter times on Tube and Rail services are currently between 08:45 and 16:30 and after 18:45 during the week