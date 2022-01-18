Convicted paedophile who abused children in Lambeth gets jail term extended

A convicted paedophile who abused children in a care home in Lambeth will spend a further five years behind bars.

Leslie Paul, 70, worked as a residential care worker in South London for 12 years when he preyed on teenage boys at the South Vale Assessment Centre in West Norwood.

The court heard that Paul used his position of trust to sexually abuse vulnerable children who were temporarily living at the care home in the 1980s.

"Leslie Paul is a prolific sexual offender who abused his position of trust within the Lambeth care system," said Carly Loftus, from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The prosecution case included strong witness testimony from both victims who came to court to give evidence against their attacker.

"We were also able to tell the jury about Paul’s numerous previous convictions against children – many of the details of which were strikingly similar to this case, making it abundantly clear that he had the propensity to commit these crimes," Carly Loftus added.

Leslie Paul's five year sentence will run consecutively with the 13 year sentence he is currently serving.

"They were young, in care and vulnerable, and they were preyed upon by Paul," said Detective Constable Lisa Main from the Met Police.

"He ruthlessly used and abused the trust placed in his position as a care worker in the most disgusting, evil and calculated way. He behaved as if he thought he could get away with it," she added.