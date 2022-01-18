Kiss DJ Majestic's mental health struggle and track to raise awareness

Play video

House music DJ and producer Majestic wants more men to open up about their battles with their mental health. Three times as many men as women die by suicide in the UK but are less likely to ask for help. Majestic, also known as Kevin Christie, wants to change that with his latest track with proceeds going to the mental health charity CALM.

