London school which lost two pupils to knife crime sets sights on lasting legacy

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Rachael Brown

A South London school which lost two pupils to knife crime in six months wants to build a lasting legacy by turning a disused building into a youth centre. The Principal of Oasis Academy Shirley Park in Croydon said students had become "withdrawn" since the deaths of Zaian Aimable-Lina and Damarie Roye. Saqib Chaudhri said he the project has given students a "sense of hope" and a charity football game had already been organised to raise money.