Piers Corbyn to face trial in May over London anti-lockdown protests

Piers Corbyn will face trial in May charged with breaching Covid-19 restrictions during a series of anti-lockdown protests in central London.

The 74-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with five counts of holding a gathering and five counts of taking part in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time.

The charges relate to five separate incidents in Trafalgar Square or within the City of Westminster between August 29 and December 31 2020.

Fellow protesters Vincent Dunmall, 55, and Louise Creffield, 35, also appeared in court charged with four counts of holding a gathering and four counts of participating in a gathering that breached restrictions on four occasions between August 29 and November 28 2020.

All three defendants’ lawyers argued that prosecutors made several failings during the evidence disclosure process.

They included failing to hand the defence teams video footage in a format that allowed them time to review it effectively before trial, the court heard.

Richard Parry, defending Corbyn, told the court it was “simply impossible” for proceedings to go ahead in the next few days.

Asked by District Judge Timothy Godfrey if any other evidence could be heard this week, prosecutor Flora Page agreed with the defence, saying: “Realistically I do not see how this trial can go ahead under these circumstances.”

District Judge Godfrey adjourned the trial until May 17.