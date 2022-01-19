Delivery driver jailed after repeatedly raping woman he met on social media

A delivery driver has been jailed for raping a woman be met on social media four times.

Charles Akpoveta, 33, was locked up for 17 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court after subjecting the woman to a series of sexual assaults.

Akpoveta travelled from Luton to the woman's east London flat where police say his mood suddenly changed.

The 33-year-old spat in her face and when asked to leave he locked her front door and assaulted her - including beating, biting and strangling.

"First and foremost, I would like to commend the victim of these attacks for her bravery and determination throughout the investigation, in particular dealing with two cross examinations across two trials and her unwavering commitment to working with detectives throughout - her strength of character is inspiring," said Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey.

"Throughout our investigation, Akpoveta paraded as a man who had been wrongly accused, claiming that everything which he subjected the victim to was consensual. This couldn’t have been further from the truth," he added.

On the night of the attack the woman was eventually able to phone police and officers arrested Akpoveta before taking him to an east London police station.