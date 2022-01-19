Play video

London Ambulance Service is on the road 24 hours a day, 7 days a week caring for the capital's sickest patients. And paramedics have never been busier. Last year London crews responded to 2.1 million 999 emergency calls while dealing with high levels of staff sickness themselves. ITV News London spent the day with one crew to see the people and the pressure behind the blue lights.