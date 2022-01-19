Piers Corbyn has been charged with causing a nuisance at a vaccination clinic at St Guy's Hospital in central London.

The 74-year-old activist was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers after an incident at a clinic on the site.

He was charged with another man, David Burridge, with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse, following Tuesday's incident.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “David Burridge, 44, of Argyle Avenue, Hounslow, and Piers Corbyn, 74, of East Street, Southwark, have been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.

“They were charged on Wednesday and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 February.

“Police were called at 15.15hrs on Tuesday 18 January to Guy’s Hospital following reports of people staging a protest. Officers attended and arrested two men who were later charged as above.”