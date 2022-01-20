The Late Debate: Boris Johnson's extraordinary week and the Southend West by election
Even by Boris Johnson’s standard the last week has been quite something. Apologising to The Queen and the country and mounting a defence over what he knew, or didn’t know, about parties in Downing Street.
And the busiest person in Westminster is Sue Gray, the civil servant getting to the bottom of it all.
Joining Simon Harris to discuss the extraordinary start to the year are:
Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Cadbury
Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell
Lib Dem MP for St Albans Daisy Cooper
They also look ahead to next month's Southend West by election triggered after the death of Sir David Amess.