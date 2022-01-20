Play video

Tap above to watch The Late Debate with Simon Harris

Even by Boris Johnson’s standard the last week has been quite something. Apologising to The Queen and the country and mounting a defence over what he knew, or didn’t know, about parties in Downing Street.

And the busiest person in Westminster is Sue Gray, the civil servant getting to the bottom of it all.

Joining Simon Harris to discuss the extraordinary start to the year are:

Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Cadbury

Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell

Lib Dem MP for St Albans Daisy Cooper

They also look ahead to next month's Southend West by election triggered after the death of Sir David Amess.