Christmas cards in January? London postcodes hit by postal delays

Christmas cards are dropping through London letter boxes in the middle of January because of delays with the postal service.

Frustrated Londoners said hospital letters and parking fines were also turning up weeks after being sent as Royal Mail dealt with staff shortages.

Among the areas worst hit was Hornsey in north London where residents were getting increasingly frustrated.

"This year from the first week of December until January 10 there was no post of any kind in our street and in lots of roads in the N8 postcode," said resident Paul Dornan.

"It makes me anxious, all I want in this area is some post.

"The idea you can just stop delivering the post for a month and think that's acceptable is beyond comprehension," he added.

Royal Mail sign outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office in Clerkenwell

Royal Mail said staff shortages were caused by Covid illness and people isolating.

The impact was being felt far beyond London as deliveries from elsewhere in the UK failed to reach customers in the capital.

Lynsey Bleakley runs an online cake company in Northern Ireland and was horrified to discover bags of her homemade goods has gone missing.

It meant that 80 of her London orders worth more than £3,000 failed to reach their destination on time.

Lynsey said Royal Mail offered little explanation and no compensation.

"They were spoiled, they only have a sell by date of two weeks," she said.

"So they had to be disposed of and we had to replace all the orders at our own expense which has had a huge financial impact," Lynsey added.

Lynsey said she was worried about the impact it may have on her future sales and reputation.

Lynsey prepares her cakes for delivery

Royal Mail has apologised to Lynsey but said there was no tracking or compensation available for the service she chose to use.

In a further statement Royal Mail added: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self-isolation, higher than usual levels of sickness absence, resourcing or other local factors.

"We are providing targeted support to the local offices affected by these issues and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may have experienced.

"Our postmen and women are continuing to work incredibly hard, as they have done throughout the pandemic, and we are thankful for all of their efforts and determination."