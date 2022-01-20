Police in Surrey intervened with a chocolate bar after a driver began swerving across the M3 motorway while suffering a diabetic episode.A quick thinking officer reached into their lunch bag to give the driver a sugar boost with a Penguin bar to help them recover.

Police also discovered the driver had not declared their medical condition reported them to the DVLA.

Surrey Police's roads policing unit tweeted: "Unfortunately the driver had not declared his medical condition to the DVLA. Reported to DVLA."

According to the DVLA website on Gov.UK, you must tell DVLA if you have a driving licence and you develop a notifiable medical condition or disability, or a condition or disability has got worse since you got your licenceYou could be fined up to £1,000 if you do not tell DVLA about a condition that might affect your ability to drive safely.

Conditions are anything that could affect your ability to drive safely. They can include:

diabetes or taking insulin

syncope (fainting)

heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)

sleep apnoea

epilepsy

strokes

glaucoma

To check if you need to notify DVLA about a medical condition, click here.