Police are appealing for help to find the family of a woman who died of a heart attack outside a West London Tube Station.

British Transport Police have released a picture of Monique Ribeiro, 45, who died at Northfields Underground station shortly before 7pm on Friday 17 December, in a bid to trace her relatives.

Despite "extensive enquiries" BTP says it has not been able to identify any of her family "to inform them of this sad news".

The force hopes someone who recognises Ribeiro will get in touch.

She was born on 19 November 1976 and was from Portugal. She is also believed to have relatives in South Africa.