A devil-obsessed rapist has been found guilty of killing one woman and attacking two more in a violent four-hour spree in north London.

Delivery driver Brian Sengendo, 26, beat and stabbed Therasia Gordon to death then dumped the 44-year-old's body in woods in Enfield, north London, on 3 August 2021.

Less than four hours earlier he had attacked two other vulnerable women in the area and had told one of the victims "repeat after me, I’m the devil’s child" as he forced her into a sex act, the Old Bailey was told.

He kidnapped sex workers by pretending to be a potential client and "tricking" them into his Vauxhall van, the court heard.

A woman he stabbed in the neck flagged down police officers in the street shortly after midnight and told them she had been attacked. Less than an hour later a witness called police to report seeing Sengendo hitting Gordon called inside his van.

CCTV cameras captured Sengendo's white Vauxhall Vivaro van, which was linked to the defendant’s former address in Enfield.

Brian Sengendo's van

He was arrested in the early hours of August 7 last year and police found his blood-soaked trainers and Tarot cards in an empty flat next to the defendant’s home.

The killer's T-shirt was recovered from the scene of Gordon’s attack. DNA testing linked it to the defendant, Gordon and the saliva of another victim.

A phone found near Gordon’s body contained a picture of the defendant wearing the same T-shirt and a video he had taken of his attack on another victim.

A second phone revealed searches for "Dead girl in Enfield" and "How long does DNA last" in the days between the murder and the discovery of the body.

Barry Sengendo

Sengendo, who denied all charges against him, was found guilty of seven charges, including murder, attempted murder, kidnap, and rape on Friday and is facing life in prison.

The jury was discharged from reaching verdicts on two other counts of kidnap and threatening with a knife in relation to a fourth woman.

Judge John Hillen described the case as "extreme" and congratulated the police for catching a potential serial killer before he could strike again.

He said: "This is, to use a journalist vernacular, a Ripper case where an offender has been caught at the outset."

Adjourning sentencing to March 18, the judge said the starting point would be 30 years but he would be considering a whole life order, meaning Sengendo would never be released.

Therasia Gordon was beaten and stabbed by Barry Sengendo

Gordon’s mother Jan said: "I am always thinking about what Therasia must have gone through when she died. Listening to the evidence in court has been heart-breaking.

"One of the things that keeps on going through my head is the evidence that one of the witnesses could hear her groaning, I can’t get the thought of her being in pain at his hands out of my head.

"I can’t understand why this man made my family live through Theresia’s murder day after day through a long and difficult Crown Court trial. He knew what he had done but continued to make my family suffer.

"As a family, we will never get over the fact that I have lost a daughter and they have lost their sibling. I will never come to terms with what this person done to my child. He has left a big hole in my heart."

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said: "Therasia’s murder has had a devastating impact on her family, not least her mum Jan.

"Not only has she had to cope with the pain of losing her daughter, but she has also had to relive the events of that night thanks to Sengendo’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

"She has shown the utmost dignity in coming to court every day and we hope she has some small comfort knowing that her daughter’s killer will spend most of his life behind bars.

"We must not forget the other women who suffered at Sengendo’s hands. They too have spoken about the lasting effect that night has had on them. We commend their bravery in speaking to us and providing the evidence which was crucial to his conviction."

Emma Currie, from the CPS, said Sengendo was a "violent and depraved man".