Teen moped driver convicted of 'horrific' death of child passenger

A man has been convicted of causing the death of a 14-year-old boy who was riding as a pillion passenger on his moped when it crashed in West London.

Kai Holder, of Maguire Drive, Surrey, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday of causing death by dangerous driving. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and causing death while driving uninsured and while unlicensed.

Bradlee Alboni-Odell died from brain injuries when Holder, 19, looked over his shoulder and lost control of the moped on Bedfont Lane, in Feltham, at around 7:10pm on Saturday 10 August 2019.

The vehicle mounted the kerb and Bradlee fell off, hitting his head and sustaining traumatic brain and spinal injuries.

Holder also came off and hit street furniture at the roadside before getting up, picking up the moped and wheeling it towards an alleyway on Southern Avenue.

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended but Bradlee was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36pm. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head and spinal injuries.

After he was arrested, Holder admitted to the police that he would regularly buy stolen mopeds and ride them around at speeds between 37 and 44 mph on roads with a 20mph speed limit.

"The reckless and dangerous manner in which the moped was being driven, combined with neither Holder or young Bradlee wearing helmets, meant that unfortunately Bradlee did not stand a chance when this incident unfolded," Detective Constable Victor Barkes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said.

"It took place in front of scores of onlookers and paramedics battled to do what they could to try and save Bradlee, but the injuries he sustained were horrific and his young life was lost so needlessly.

"There was no reason for Holder to be driving the way he did that day. As a result a young boy is gone and his family are bereft. This is a stark reminder to everyone take care take when using London's roads."

Holder was remanded for sentencing on Thursday 24 February.