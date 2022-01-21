A woman who was secretly filmed naked by a senior Metropolitan Police officer has been left with bald spots after pulling out her hair through stress, a court has heard.

Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, was jailed for three years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after previously admitting 19 counts of voyeurism.

Corbel, from Hertfordshire, set up fake photoshoots with models and escorts in hotel rooms, flats and Airbnbs where he had planted hidden cameras to video his unsuspecting victims for up to four hours.

The cameras were hidden in items including tissue boxes, phone chargers, air fresheners, glasses, keys and headphones.

One model told Isleworth Crown Court the married father-of-two's crimes had "affected every aspect of my life".

"I have pulled so much of my hair out with stress I have bald spots and have had to turn down work," she said, showing her scalp to the court.

Corbel, a former counter-terrorism officer, committed the offences in London, Manchester and Brighton between January 2017 and February 2020.

He was suspended by the Met, where he was attached to the Continuous Policing Improvement Command.

Corbel resigned from the Met Police Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Police found images of 51 women on Corbel’s hard drive, with 19 victims, including 16 models and three escorts, agreeing to make statements against him.

Three of the women attended court to read their victim impact statements.

"Women, especially models and sex workers, tend to struggle to report sex crimes to police," one model said.

"He knew we were potentially easy, quiet prey. So, how can I tell women to trust police when this man has shaken my beliefs?"

Another model said: "The fact the defendant is a police officer has scared me and shocked me. He’s supposed to enforce the law, not break it.

"I expect he knows how to deal with people, and he’s used his knowledge, experience and training to manipulate me.

"He was so charming and believable in his role. I just ask myself what else was he capable of?"

If you can't trust police officers, then what are we supposed to do? Corbel victim

A third woman, who went on a date with Corbel, said he came across as "genuine and charming".

"The way Neil lied and completely made up a different life still sticks in my mind a lot," she said.

"A man with his intelligence would’ve known he could reach out for help rather than manipulate women for his own kicks."

Other victims, who were not in court, mentioned the case of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, who was snatched off the street before being raped and murdered by Met Pc Wayne Couzens, 48.

"The fact that he is a policeman is a huge deal," said one.

"These people are meant to protect us. Following the murder of Sarah Everard this feels like a very frightening time to be a woman.

"Sex work can be dangerous, though I’m lucky in this is the first form of violence I have experienced at work.

"If you can’t trust police officers, then what are we supposed to do?"

Another said: "Finding out about this was a total shock to the system. I don’t want to point the finger at all police officers, but they are meant to be there to protect you.

"Especially with the Sarah Everard case, it is difficult to know who to trust. I don’t feel protected right now.

"I was oblivious to his wrongdoing and I imagine the other victims were."