Police investigating a series of sexual assaults on teenage girls as young as 13 in Greenwich want to find a man seen in CCTV.

Detectives believe the four attacks could be linked and have appealed to the public to help identify the man in the image.

The girls were targeted over a four week period:

Thursday, 16 December: A 13-year-old girl got off a 229 bus on Crossway, near the junction of Hoverton Road, SE28. She was followed off the bus by a man who sexually touched her before again running away when the victim screamed

Wednesday, 12 January: A 16-year-old girl was walking down Poplar Place, SE28 when she was approached by a man asking for directions. He pushed her against a fence and sexually touched her before she screamed and was able to run away

Thursday, 13 January: A 17-year-old girl was followed off the 422 bus by a man at Artillery Place, SE28. He followed her into a nearby property and grabbed the back of her leg, causing her to fall. As she was on the floor he sexually touched her and ran from the scene when the victim shouted for help

On Tuesday, 18 January: A 16-year-old girl was walking down Kentlea Road, SE28, when she was approached by a man who asked for directions. As she attempted to walk away, he sexually touched her before she was able to escape

"We know these incidents will cause concern within the community and we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible," said Detective Sergeant James Robinson, who is leading the investigation.

"We are also asking for your help – if you recognise the man in this image or have any information that could assist us, no matter how small, then contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call 101 with CAD reference 2916/21JAN22 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.