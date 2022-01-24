Mum twice made redundant scoops lottery win alongside Harrow neighbours

A London mum twice made redundant during the Covid pandemic scooped a welcome lottery win alongside her neighbours in Harrow.

The prizes were won on Lamora Grove through the People's Postcode Lottery. Three residents won £30,000 and a fourth picked up a prize of £60,000.

Mum-of-two Karen Brock, 47, who won £30,000, said: "It means a lot actually, it's really good after Christmas and after the last two years we’ve had."

Karen said her win cam at just the right time after tricky few years.

"I was made redundant twice during the pandemic and it’s just a great feeling to know we’ll be able to spoil ourselves as it’s been tough," she said.Karen plans to treat her granddaughter to a holiday and is looking forward to escaping somewhere sunny herself.

"The first thing I’m going to do is book a trip to Euro Disney for my six-year-old granddaughter," Karen said.

"Then I’m going to book a holiday for myself, somewhere hot and sunny because I haven’t been anywhere in four years, and I desperately need a tan," she added.

Tak-Kwong Liu, also 47, was shocked when his £60,000 cheque was delivered."You see the adverts on TV. You just hear it. You want to believe it. You wait for the day and today’s the day," Tak-Kwong Liu said."I didn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it," he added.Police dispatcher Tak is now planning a trip to Hong Kong and wants to spoil his family with the winnings.The dad-of two added: "I’ve got family in Hong Kong and my wife has family in China but obviously due to the pandemic we’ve not been able to get back but now we can look at having a little trip."I’m all about my family, as long as they’re happy, I’m happy. I’m not materialistic so nothing really for me, just for them."I know my wife wants something from Tiffany’s. My son needs a new laptop and I think my other son wants a gaming chair."The dad-of-two has lived on the street for over 20 years and signed up to the lottery online but at first wasn’t sure that his first ticket went through and decided to sign up again.After discovering that he had placed two tickets instead of one he decided to continue playing with two."I bought one ticket and I thought there was an error with it, so I bought another ticket. Rather than cancel one I let it play as it’s only twenty quid a month.With four winners on the street, Tak was quick to point out how delighted he was to win with his neighbours: “It’s nice to win on your own but its nicer to win with your neighbours.

Karen’s next-door neighbour Tudor Davies, 67, also picked up £30,000 thanks to his postcode.He couldn’t quite believe his luck when his prize amount was revealed and said: “That is crazy. I’m quite taken aback actually.He intends to spend some of his winnings on a trip to the Caribbean to visit his sister-in-law.

Players of the lottery have helped raise £850 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and around the world.This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode International Trust, which supports charities and good causes which help alleviate poverty, hunger and enable food securitySupported charities include Action Against Hunger, Action Aid and British Red Cross.