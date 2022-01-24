A woman has been stabbed to death and a man killed after being hit by a car in west London.

The Met Police said it had launched “an urgent investigation” after the horror unfolded in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale on Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing, and when they got to the scene also found a man who had been hit by a car.

Paramedics were called as well as London Fire Brigade, who freed the man trapped beneath the vehicle, but both victims died at the scene.

Police are in the process of informing their families and said that post-mortem examinations will be arranged.

The woman was stabbed in Chippenham Road at around 9am

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smithson said: “This morning an incredibly serious incident has unfolded in the Westminster area which has seen two people pronounced dead.

“Our officers are on scene and are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“As soon as we have more information will keep the public updated but for now we must avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work.

“What I can say at this time is that the incident is contained and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us, is urged to make contact immediately.”

Both victims died at the scene in west London

Mulugeta Asseratte said he witnessed the incident in West London.

He said: “It is a very terrible incident and for it to happen on a Monday morning. I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.

“In any case, I’m a father of four daughters, such things do happen, and I tried to look and even say ‘stop it’ and it would not.

“All of a sudden it moved to the street and no sooner than they reached the street than a driver came and hit both of them. We were all shocked and shouting and my heart goes out to the families of this fatal incident.

“This is something one sees in movies, not in real life.”

Officers in forensic suits at the scene in west London shortly after the rush hour attack

Labour MP for Westminster North Karen Buck tweeted: "Horrific events this morning in Elgin Avenue, which will be devastating for family and friends of those killed and also for the local community."

Tim Roca, local councillor for the Harrow Road ward added: "Just hearing about the tragic events on Chippenham road this morning."Absolutely awful news and fair to say the community is in shock."

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting the reference 1496/24jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.