Three children were among five passengers taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in east London.

Police were called during Tuesday's rush hour to find a double decker had collided with a building on The Broadway in Highams Park.

The owner of a local cafe who helped with rescue efforts said a number of schoolchildren were among the injured passengers found “scared and crying” inside the bus.

Eric Garip, 38, said he rushed out of The Corner Cafe after hearing a “big bang” on the opposite side of the road and began trying to carry people out through the emergency door of the bus.

“There were a couple of kids on the floor,” he said.

“We were trying to take the kids out and they were panicking. I spoke to the driver and said to come out, he said: ‘I can’t, I’m stuck’.”

A number of people were being treated by paramedics at the scene in east London Credit: PA

Mr Garip added: “Some parents were in the bus as well, crying.

“I tried to calm them but it was a big shock.

“We went upstairs and told the kids to come out but one was on the stairs so (we) were lifting them.

“It was very bad. They were all scared and crying.”

Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a "really loud explosion", described the Highams Park bus incident as "traumatising".

Ms Osman, who witnessed the aftermath from outside her beauty salon, said around 50 or 60 schoolchildren were standing around the bus after it collided with the repairs shop.

"It was absolutely awful," she said.

"It happened so quickly but all I know is as it was going over it felt quite quick."

She added: "I'm really really shaken up by it. It was like a really really loud explosion. It was really traumatising."

Katriye Osman said emergency services asked her to stay on the line and describe the scene

Shopkeeper Nurgol Yamn said she handed out water and tissues to people as others helped to evacuate passengers from the bus after the collision.

Cafe owner Eric Garip, 38, said he believed the driver of the vehicle was eventually rescued by emergency services after becoming “squashed” behind the steering wheel.

“The steering wheel and the glass was smashed so it was squashing him,” he said.

“The fire brigade came. We got some water and tissue from the shop nearby.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, said: "Thank you to the first responders and emergency teams at the scene.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene."

Road closures are in place while emergency services work at the scene Credit: PA

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police gave more details of the crash: "At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday January 25 police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

"A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

"Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

"Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."