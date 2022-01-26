London transport bosses investigated a serious security breach on Crossrail after a member of the public travelled on a test train by mistake.

The passenger got on board at Abbey Wood in south east London and travelled through the new tunnels to Paddington.

Platforms are meant to be out of bounds to the public but Crossrail boss Howard Smith said the man wandered through an open gate.

"Abbey Wood station is used by Southeastern trains, it's open, it's been built for several years," said Howard Smith.

"But the Elizabeth Line platforms should be closed off with a gate.

Crossrail trains wait for the completion of the Elizabeth Line at a depot at Old Oak Common

"The gate used by drivers to get to and from the trains was left open and a passenger innocently came down to the platform and boarded the train that they saw was marked Paddington which is where they wanted to go.

"As soon as they got off the train they were picked up by staff.

"They conducted an investigation and changed the arrangements regarding the gate keeping it locked and with regard to signage," Mr Smith added.

Howard Smith said there were staff on Crossrail platforms for "operational reasons" so the passenger was able to find their way out.

Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, according to Transport for London.

The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington and will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.

Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading, Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

The total cost of the project has been estimated to be £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The full timetable is scheduled to launch by May 2023.