Man who bought pet lion in Harrods and walked it round London dies aged 76

A man who bought a pet lion from Harrods and took it for walks around west London has died at the age of 76.

Socialite John Rendall was often seen parading his exotic pet, named Christian, on the streets of Chelsea in the 1960s with his friend Anthony Bourke.

The big cat even accompanied Rendall to parties and was often seen riding around the city in the back of his car.

But the lion grew too big to live in a London flat so was set free a year later into the wild in Kenya.

The experience inspired Rendall to become a keen conservationist and he couldn't resist finding out how Christian was getting with his new life in Kenya.

The pair reunited in the 1970s and Christian instantly recognised his former owner and ran up to him in what became one of YouTube's first viral clips, watched more than 100 million times.

Speaking about the video Mr Rendall said people found it hard to watch without crying, adding: "It summons up all the pain of separation and loss and the joy of being reunited."

John Rendall was found dead at his desk at the weekend by his magician son Maximillian.