Teen arrested after boy, 15, was stabbed in a busy London supermarket car park

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 15, was stabbed in a busy supermarket car park.Police were called on Monday afternoon to Sainsbury’s car park on Williamson Road in Finsbury Park.

Paramedics took the 15-year-old boy to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

"This was a violent attack in the middle of a busy supermarket car park," said Detective Inspector Paul Ridley."The young victim is extremely lucky to be alive. I know that the area was bustling with people at the time and I need these people to come forward to my investigation team."If you witnessed the disturbance or are in possession of any dashcam footage which may have captured the events I really need to hear from you as a priority," he added.