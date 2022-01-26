Thousands sign petition supporting Maida Vale driver who struck knife attacker

Thousands of people have signed a petition branding a driver who ran down a knife attacker "a hero" and calling for him not to face criminal charges.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after driving into into Leon McCaskre, 41, as he stabbed his former partner Yasmin Chkaifi to death in the street in Maida Vale in front of horrified witnesses.

A number of people had tried to stop McCaskre before the driver hit him with his car in Maida Vale, west London on Monday morning.

Relatives of Yasmin Chkaifi, who had two sons, have reportedly also praised the driver for attempting to stop the fatal attack.

Yasmin Chkaifi was stabbed to death in Maida Vale Credit: Met Police

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail until late February while the police investigation continues.

On Wednesday nearly 5,000 people had signed a petition on Change.org entitled: "Maida Vale driver is a hero and shouldn't be charged with murder".

Yasmin Chkaifi's aunt, Hafida, said she worked in a school and lived with her husband above a GP surgery.

Hafida told MyLondon: "She had a heart of gold and was so so beautiful. I am brokenhearted, she never hated anyone and had so many friends from all different backgrounds."

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said members of the public had "bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack and their actions were very courageous".

He said the force was "gaining a clearer idea of what happened at the scene thanks to information supplied by the public and by reviewing CCTV".

He added: "We are speaking to the families of those concerned and doing all we can to support them at this terrible time.

"A man, who was the driver of a car, has been arrested and bailed for a very serious offence and we must carry out a full investigation, looking at all the circumstances."