Elderly man robbed of stamp collection in north London alleyway

Police investigating the robbery of an elderly man in a north London alleyway are appealing for the public's help to trace his valuable stamp collection.

The vulnerable pensioner, 72, was walking from Canning Square to Magpie Close in Enfield at 10:20pm on Thursday, 10 December 2020 when he was attacked.

The suspect, described by police an olive skinned male wearing a hooded top, walked past the man before turning and grabbing him from behind and rifling through the victim’s pockets.

He stole the man's wallet, which contained his Freedom Pass, and debit card, his mobile phone, an umbrella and the catalogue of collectable stamps worth around £5,000.

Samples of the stolen stamps

Detective Constable William Darko investigating said: "This was a cowardly offence committed against a vulnerable elderly gentleman who has been deeply affected by the incident.

"Sadly, we are well aware that the effects of becoming a victim of robbery can run far deeper than a loss of property.

"I know that some time has passed since this incident occurred and urge anyone who was offered the stamps for sale, or bought the stamps, to contact police immediately, if you don’t want to speak directly to police call Crimestoppers, but please do make the call."

Anyone with information can call 101, or Tweet @MetCC, with CAD reference 8285/10DEC20 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.