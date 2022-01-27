Essex to airbrush Towie out of county's image in £300k ad campaign

Essex County Council has approved a £300,000 taxpayer-funded advert to boost the area's reputation - but is leaving out one of its most famous exports.

The television campaign will feature the county's most prominent scientists, chefs and historic attractions but is snubbing its hugely popular ITVBe show The Only Way is Essex.

The decision is said to have caused an uproar among locals who are proud of the cultural impact of Towie's reality stars, including Amy Childs, Gemma Collins, Joey Essex and Lauren Goodger.

Visit Essex tourism manager Lisa Bone said the county needed a "new narrative".

"It’s very much about trying to challenge the stereotypes to get people to think about Essex in a slightly different way – and much more than in the context of just visiting, but also about positioning Essex because it’s a great place, not just to visit but also to live, work and invest."

But Collins hit out at the move, telling The Sun: "Forget the council - I am the Queen of Essex and the only rebrand our great county needs is one to shake up that stuffy lot."

Gemma Collins Credit: PA

Gemma added: "To say we need to change our 'reputation' is an affront to every hard-working person from Essex who has grafted to make something of themselves.

"Vajazzles and spray tans were around a long time before Towie - and appearing on that show helped make me the successful businesswoman I am today."

The campaign, which will highlight the county's 350-mile coastline, airs on Sky in March.