Maida Vale driver: Treat me as a witness, not a criminal

A driver who ran down a knife attacker in west London as he was stabbing a woman has asked to be "de-arrested".

The 26-year-old man, known as Abraham, was held on suspicion of murder after driving his car into into Leon McCaskre as he stabbed Yasmin Chkaifi to death in the street in Maida Vale on Monday morning.

In a statement released through his lawyer, the motorist said it was "never my intention to harm" 43-year-old McCaskre and that he "just wanted to stop him from hurting anybody further".

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died after former partner McCaskre attacked her in front of horrified witnesses in Chippenham Road, Maida Hill.

McCaskre died after being struck by Abraham’s blue Renault Clio.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail until late February while the police investigation continues.

In a statement published by his lawyer Mohammed Akunjee of Waterfords Solicitors on Twitter, Abraham said: "I am a person of good character. I have never been arrested before in my life.

"This Monday past I was making my way to work and was waiting in traffic on Chippenham Road in West London at approximately 9am.

"I witnessed a man repeatedly stabbing a defenceless woman on the pavement a short distance in front of my car. Members of the public were attempting to intervene.

"The attacker was wielding a knife and threatening those brave citizens too.

"My instant thought was to protect the woman who had been stabbed and the public who were also being threatened.

"The vehicles ahead of me moved off which gave me the opportunity to intervene. I drove my vehicle towards the attacker in order to get him away from the woman he was attacking. I did not intend to harm the attacker, I only intended to protect those being attacked.

"My vehicle struck the attacker and he was taken under my car causing it to stall, I could not reverse my car to free him.

"I and other passers-by attempted to lift the car away from her attacker so we could prove the man with first aid."

The statement said he is deeply sorry and it was not his intention to harm the attacker, but to stop him from harming others.

It continued: "I understand that the police are doing their job and that my being arrested is not unusual.

"However, I do not see why I as the person who tried to assist in the defence of other human beings remain arrested and on bail under suspicion of murder.

"I have asked my solicitor to contact the Metropolitan Police to request that they consider de-arresting me and begin treating me as a witness to a tragic event rather than as a criminal as they currently are."

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the driver not to face criminal charges and have described him as a hero.

Members of Chkaifi’s family have also reportedly praised him for driving his car at McCaskre in an attempt to save her.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.